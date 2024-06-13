Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,9 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1968
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 835. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
