Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

