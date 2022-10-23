Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1968
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
