Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4)