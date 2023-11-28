Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,196,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

