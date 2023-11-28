5 Groszy 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (21) Condition (slab) MS67 (8) MS66 (7) MS65 (4) Service NGC (19)