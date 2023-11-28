Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,196,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1968
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (5)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
