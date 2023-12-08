Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 29,191,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1908 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 315. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

