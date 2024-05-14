Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 22,090,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
