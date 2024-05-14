Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 22,090,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
