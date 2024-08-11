Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1965

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse 1 Zloty 1965 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1965 MW
1 Zloty 1965 MW
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 50 Groszy 1965 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1965 MW
50 Groszy 1965 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 20 Groszy 1965 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1965 MW
20 Groszy 1965 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Groszy 1965 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1965 MW
10 Groszy 1965 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 5 Groszy 1965 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1965 MW
5 Groszy 1965 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 25

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Nike
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Nike
10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Nike
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Sigismund's Column
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Sigismund's Column
10 Zlotych 1965 MW Sigismund's Column 31 mm
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 70

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike
10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK Pattern Nike Copper-Nickel
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid Copper-Nickel
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid
10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Mermaid Copper-Nickel
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Sigismund's Column
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Sigismund's Column
10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Sigismund's Column 31 mm. Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Sigismund's Column
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Sigismund's Column
10 Zlotych 1965 MW Pattern Sigismund's Column 31 mm. Copper-Nickel
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 3
