10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCG
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
