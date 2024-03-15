10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

