Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

