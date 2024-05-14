Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32,022,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2876 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

