20 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32,022,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2876 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
