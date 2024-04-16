Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK "Nike". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nike" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

