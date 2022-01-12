Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column". 31 mm. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: 31 mm. Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" 31 mm Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" 31 mm Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 31 mm. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2955 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

