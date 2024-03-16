Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Mermaid". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392393 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 920. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (3) SP67 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (2)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)