Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1978 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
