Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1978 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1965 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search