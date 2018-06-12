Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1978 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2)