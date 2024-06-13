Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Mermaid". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,120
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (15)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search