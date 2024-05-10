10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column". 31 mm (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 31 mm. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (69) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (10) MS65 (7) MS64 (3) Service NGC (26) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (6)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (24)

Wójcicki (10)