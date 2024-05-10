Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column". 31 mm (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: 31 mm
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 31 mm. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
