Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column". 31 mm (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: 31 mm

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" 31 mm - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" 31 mm - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 31 mm. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

