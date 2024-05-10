Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,521,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2864 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1965 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

