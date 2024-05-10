Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,521,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2864 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
