5 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,050,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2857 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
