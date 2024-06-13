Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1965 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1965 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,050,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1965 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2857 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1965 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1965 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search