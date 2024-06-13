Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Mermaid". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2848 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (77) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (7) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) SP69 (1) SP68 (1) SP67 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

COINSNET (2)

Marciniak (13)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (3)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (4)

WCN (19)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (14)

Wu-eL (2)