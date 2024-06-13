Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Mermaid". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Mermaid" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Mermaid" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2848 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

