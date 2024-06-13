Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Mermaid". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2848 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (13)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (19)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (14)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Mermaid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search