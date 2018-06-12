Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK "Nike". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nike" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1980 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
