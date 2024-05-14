Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK "Nike" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK "Nike" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK "Nike" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,492,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nike" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

