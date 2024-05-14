Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1965 MW WK "Nike" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nike" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
