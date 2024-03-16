Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 MW "Sigismund's Column". 31 mm. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: 31 mm. Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1965
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 31 mm. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2503 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1965 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search