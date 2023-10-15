Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search