Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
