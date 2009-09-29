Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint
