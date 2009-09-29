Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search