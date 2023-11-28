Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1478 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
