Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 80,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1478 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search