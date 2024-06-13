Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

