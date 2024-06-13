Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,3 - 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1042 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade GCN
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

