Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,3 - 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1042 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
