Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,7 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

