Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (21) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) PF68 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Stary Sklep (5)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (5)

Wu-eL (1)