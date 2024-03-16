Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,7 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
