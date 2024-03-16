Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 "Tree" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1367 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1973 "Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

