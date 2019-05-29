Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2476 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search