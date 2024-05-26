Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
