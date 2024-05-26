Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (5)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)