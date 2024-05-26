Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1973 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1973
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1973 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1354 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numimarket (7)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search