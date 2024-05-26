Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1973 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1973 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1973 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1973 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1354 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCG
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

