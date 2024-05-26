20 Groszy 1973 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1973 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1354 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (17) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (6) MS65 (4) Service NGC (11) PCG (1) GCN (1)