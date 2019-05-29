Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn". Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 "Skyscraper and ears of corn" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)