Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn". Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 "Skyscraper and ears of corn" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1973 "Skyscraper and ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.