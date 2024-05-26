Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1973 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1973 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

