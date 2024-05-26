Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1973 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1973 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (17)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (16)
- WDA - MiM (14)
- Wójcicki (14)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1973 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search