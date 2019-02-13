Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1985 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1985 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1985 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search