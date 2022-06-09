Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10,3 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
