Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10,3 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1970 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

