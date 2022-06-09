Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)