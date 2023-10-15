Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Raised lettering. Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Raised lettering Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Raised lettering Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 125

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1378 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

