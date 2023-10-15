Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Raised lettering. Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 125
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1378 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
