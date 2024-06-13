Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)