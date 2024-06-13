Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: 28 mm. Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1996 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
