Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: 28 mm. Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" 28 mm Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" 28 mm Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1996 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

