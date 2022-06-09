Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1308 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
