Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

