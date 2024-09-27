Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1969
Circulation coins
10 Zlotych 1969 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 81
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Gold
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 1
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 2
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Gold
Average price 38000 $
Sales
0 1
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 23
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 3
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 24
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 3
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 24
