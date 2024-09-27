Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1969

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1969 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 1 Zloty 1969 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1969 MW
1 Zloty 1969 MW
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 20 Groszy 1969 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1969 MW
20 Groszy 1969 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 10 Groszy 1969 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1969 MW
10 Groszy 1969 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 13

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 13

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Gold
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Gold
Average price 38000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 MW Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 1
