Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1969 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 71,566,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1969 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2294 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search