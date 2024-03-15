Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1969 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1969 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1969 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 71,566,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1969 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2294 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1969 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1969 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search