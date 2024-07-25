Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,50 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 8,612,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1969 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
