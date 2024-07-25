Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,50 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 8,612,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1969 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1969 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search