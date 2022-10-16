Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

