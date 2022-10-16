Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search