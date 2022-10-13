Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 98,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

