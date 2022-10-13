Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 98,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
