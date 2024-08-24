Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

