Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,9 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

