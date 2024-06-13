Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wu-eL (1)