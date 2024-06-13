Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,9 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
