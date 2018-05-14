Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place May 13, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1108 $
Price in auction currency 3950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1969 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search