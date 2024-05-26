Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1969 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1969 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1969 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,024,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1969 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (12)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1969 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1969 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search