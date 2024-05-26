Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1969 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,024,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1969 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
