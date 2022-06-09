Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JJ. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2444 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)