Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 MW JJ "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,5 - 517,9 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1969 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JJ. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2444 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
