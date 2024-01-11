Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,428,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1969 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
