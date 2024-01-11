Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,428,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1969 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1969 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1969 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

