20 Groszy 1969 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1969 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2312 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (5) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)