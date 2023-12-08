Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1969 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 40,227,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1969
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1969 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2312 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (6)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search