Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "A woman with ears of corn". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 13,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "A woman with ears of corn" with mark WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7118 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search