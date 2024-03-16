Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "A woman with ears of corn". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "A woman with ears of corn" with mark WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7118 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

