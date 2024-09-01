Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10,5 - 10,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
